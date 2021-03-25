7 More Women Accuse Mark Kozelek of Exposing Himself, Nonconsensual Sex Acts

Photo: Hell Gate Media/Shutterstock

More women have alleged that indie singer-songwriter Mark Kozelek violated their consent, detailing allegations dating back to the 1990s. Pitchfork spoke to seven women who accuse Kozelek, who performs as Sun Kil Moon, of exposing himself to them and masturbating in front of them without consent, along with pressuring them to have sex; one of the women said Kozelek raped her. The allegations add to similar claims three women made last August, including that Kozelek had sex with one woman that “wasn’t really consensual” and forced another to touch his penis. Kozelek denied those allegations at the time with a statement on his website, and he continued to deny the new allegations in a statement to Pitchfork delivered through his attorney. “I continue to categorically deny that I engaged in the inappropriate incidents falsely depicted in the media,” the statement said. “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these untruthful allegations and to pursue and protect my rights in the event that false and defamatory statements are disseminated or published.”

Many of the new allegations come from women who said they were fans of Kozelek and met him on tour; often, they were half Kozelek’s age at the time. Multiple women described Kozelek stripping, exposing himself, and masturbating in front of them without their consent, along with pressuring them to have sex with him. The woman who said Kozelek raped her after a 2017 concert, identified by her first name, Ella, told Pitchfork, “I felt trapped.” Another, the San Francisco singer Connie C., said Kozelek would masturbate in their shared hotel room on a 1993 European promotional tour. She also told Pitchfork that Kozelek stopped taking her to his radio performances, after “it became apparent that I wasn’t going to sleep in the same bed with him.”