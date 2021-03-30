Photo: NBC

You’re still sobbing from watching Superstore close up shop during its two-episode series finale last week. Might as well just keep the tears coming, now that NBC has shut its doors on the show’s potential spin-off about Superstore characters Bo and Cheyenne, from writers and executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. According to Cleveland.com, the series, based on Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura’s daffy titular couple, won’t be moving forward at the network. “Unfortunately, yesterday NBC notified us that they’re not going forward with the Superstore spinoff,” Kyle told the site on Friday. “So, it will just have to live on in our hearts and on my hard drive.” Per Variety, Kyle is a Cleveland native.

The show would have followed Cloud 9 floor supervisor Cheyenne Taylor Lee (Sakura), her husband Bo (Pemberton), and daughter Harmonica as they attempt to “balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.” And they could have had Mateo and Dina stop by! And Glenn and Garrett! What a great idea. Well, it’s like Kyle herself said of the Superstore finale: “I only cried twice, but who knows what’ll happen when I watch it again.”