Taylor Swift Wins Third Album of the Year Grammy, Tying Record

Though cottage core is the real winner tonight, Taylor Swift is pretty damn close. The singer won Album of the Year tonight at the Grammys for her woodsy quarantine album folklore, now tying the record for performer with the most albums of the year (with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra, NBD). The award also went to collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, both of whom have won Grammys previously.

In her speech, she thanked the three characters of her quarantine album, Betty, James, and Inez, but said that “mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are, forever, by this.” She also thanked Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, whom she said she’d actually never met, and boyfriend Joe Alwyn (!), whom she said is “the first person who I play every single song I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.” Congrats to real-life wood nymph Taylor Swift! Watch her full acceptance speech above.