Continuing to be “truly, so much,” Netflix’s new mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia has caught criticism for including a joke about Taylor Swift. “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” 15-year-old Ginny tells her 30-year-old mother, Georgia, during a fight in the season finale. Fans rallied for Swift on social media over the weekend, criticizing the joke as misogynist. Now, Swift herself is calling out the show for the line — along with Netflix as a whole, home to her 2020 documentary Miss Americana. “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift tweeted. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

