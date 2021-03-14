Taylor Swift Brings Ren Faire Energy to Grammys with Folklore Medley

Taylor Swift, in her year-long quest to inspire all of us to channel our inner woodland nymphs, performed a medley of songs off of her eighth and ninth studio albums, Folklore and Evermore, at this year’s Grammys, on a very elaborate magical forest set (think the Shire by way of Los Angeles soundstage). Starting the performance laying on a bed of fake moss and staring directly into camera (evoking her latest music videos), Swift kicked off the medley with “Cardigan,” before joining her producers and collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner in their open concept log cabin for “August.” The three then emerged to the front of the stage (forest clearing?) to finish things off with “Willow.” Swift was in the running for six Grammys on Sunday night, including album of the year for Folklore and song of the year for “Cardigan.”

