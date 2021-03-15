Folklore Predicted These Fine Exes Would Reunite at the Grammys

Because time and reunions are cyclical, Album of the Year winner Taylor Swift and Best Pop Solo Performance champion Harry Styles, noted exes of yesteryear, reunited at this year’s Grammy Awards. The duo were captured on a behind-the-scenes livestream pleasantly talking to each other for a minute during Doja Cat’s performance of “Say So,” where they removed their masks and, well, just looked to be having a nice time catching up after the year we’ve all endured. Swift and Styles (who are now romantically tethered to Joe Alwyn and Jason Sudeikis’s ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde, respectively) famously dated in 2013, a.k.a. the Red era, for about two months before breaking up, which spurred the musicians to cryptically create way too many songs about each other in the ensuing years. They both also looked like pretty flowers at the Grammys.
More From This Series
- The Highs, Lows, and Whoas of the 2021 Grammys
- Billie Eilish Is More Shocked Than You She Won Record of the Year Again
- BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ Grammy Performance Was So Big It Needed a Skyscraper