Taylor Swift Drops ‘Wildest Dreams (Horse Girl Version)’

Photo: YouTube

Taylor Swift dropped her re-record of “Wildest Dreams” tonight at the Grammys, but not during her performance: the song played in a trailer for Spirit: Untamed, marking a win for horse girls everywhere. Swift had teased the song on her Instagram stories earlier this week, but the full trailer dropped during the awards show. Guess the only way we’ll be able to listen to the re-record is through snippets of scarf-wearer Jake Gyllenhaal playing an animated father. She just can’t get away from him! More pressingly: Does this mean we’ll get a 1989 re-record after Fearless? Either way, watch the full trailer (and song) down below: