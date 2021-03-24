Taylor Swift Recruits Maren Morris for a New Unreleased Song From Fearless

Taylor Swift. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

How are we supposed to survive four more albums of this? Taylor Swift has announced her latest track from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and you don’t already know the lyrics to this one. “I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern,” she posted on social media. “It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault).” The songs “from the vault” are Fearless B sides that are finally getting their time in the sun. Produced by folklore collaborator Aaron Dessner and co-written by country songwriter Scooter Carusoe (no relation to Scooter Braun), Swift updated “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris on background vocals. She shared the news along with a “Reputation” tour–era photo of her and Morris onstage.

Fans are hoping that Morris isn’t the only surprise collaboration we see on Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The rerecorded album will feature six previously unreleased songs “from the vault,” giving Swift plenty of opportunity to collaborate with the friends she’s made since 2007. “You All Over Me” is out tomorrow at midnight ET (add up each digit in 3/25/21) and the rest of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out April 9. You already know what 4 + 9 equals.