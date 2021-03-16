Photo: Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

To quote one of the best articles to ever grace the internet: Heartbreaking, the worst person you know just made a great point. Juan Pablo Galavis, often considered by Bachelor fans to be one of the worst, if not the worst, leads the franchise has ever seen, tweeted his support for Matt James last night after watching the racism controversy that plagued the season implode in the finale. Galavis, who served as the first Latino Bachelor lead for season 18, tweeted that he has much “respect” for James, as he also experienced racial insensitivity during his time on the show. “It’s sad to see the persistent racism and discrimination is finally coming to light after 25 seasons of The Bachelor,” he explained. “I can personally attest to this situation as the first Latino on the show.” Galavis also thanked Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette lead, for “calling out” Chris Harrison after he excused historical racism, which resulted in a temporary dismissal.

Its SAD to see the PERSISTENT racism and DISCRIMINATION is finally coming to LIGHT after 25 seasons of @BachelorABC. I can PERSONALLY attest to this SITUATION as the FIRST Latino on the show. @TheRachLindsay thank you for CALLING out @chrisbharrison... — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 16, 2021

Thank GOD @BachelorABC didn’t LISTEN to @fleissmeister and @chrisbharrison this TIME. Happy to see they DIDN’T trash you @mattjames919 for NOT proposing... — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 16, 2021

I heard that @mattjames919 DIDN’T propose. OMG, I guess NOT having Chris Harrison makes it MORE real... Respect to you MATT. — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 16, 2021

Galavis’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014 and didn’t end with a proposal, is generally derided for the Big Fuckboi Energy it brought to the franchise. It was also this season that brought us future Bachelorette Clare Crawley and her infamous scorched-earth breakup speech, where she told Galavis that “I’d never want my children having a father like you.” Galavis is currently divorced and single, if you’re into that sort of thing.