The Girl Before Series Heads to HBO Max With Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo

Photo: Getty Images

In this torrid affair we call the streaming wars, HBO Max continues to wine and dine us, now with the psychological thriller The Girl Before. The streamer will co-produce the four-episode limited series, based on JP Delaney’s best-selling book of the same name, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo. The Golden Globe–, BAFTA- (hold on, not done gassing him up), and Emmy-nominated actor plays an enigmatic architect who invites Mbatha-Raw’s Jane to live in his gorgeous, ultraminimalist home under his exacting rules. When she learns that her predecessor, Emma, died in this house, she sees so many similarities she begins to wonder if she’ll have the same ending as … the girl before. “This story is mind bending in its clever construction and intricacy,” Oyelowo said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I’d go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again.” He and Mbatha-Raw, who also serves as associate producer, starred together in the 2020 fantasy drama Come Away. “I’m so excited to work with this amazing team on such a compelling story in my debut role as an actor and producer,” Mbatha-Raw added. The Girl Before joins HBO Max’s family of emotionally ruinous thrillers, which includes Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and whatever they’ve got for us next. Do your worst, HBO!