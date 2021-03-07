The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards did things a little differently. Photo: Getty Images for Hollywood Forei

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 87-member voting body behind the Golden Globe Awards, announced on Saturday that it is launching an internal initiative to “increase transparency in our organization and build a more inclusive community,” with “a specific focus on adding Black and other underrepresented professionals to our organization.” This announcement comes after the Los Angeles Times reported that there are no Black voters in the HFPA, and there has not been a Black member for over 20 years. The HFPA posted this statement to Instagram one week after the 78th Annual Golden Globes ceremony, during which, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made jokes directly condemning the organization’s lack of diversity. “We at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are committed to transformational change,” the statement begins. “Effective immediately, the Board — in consultation with outside advisors — will oversee reforms and be accountable for that change.” Among the HFPA’s efforts are “annual anti-racism and unconscious bias education and sexual harassment training for every member of the HFPA,” expanding outreach to underrepresented groups, and “increasing our support of internship, mentorship, and scholarship programs for Black and other underrepresented students interested in international journalism.”

The official Time’s Up Twitter account posted a response to the HFPA’s statement, writing, “On behalf of the many artists who look to us to hold the HFPA’s feet to the fire on the racism, disrespect, misogyny, and alleged corrupt financial dealings of the Golden Globes, we need to see specific details, timetables for change, and firm commitments. The right words are not enough.”