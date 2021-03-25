Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

John Waters, the godfather of the Baltimore art scene and noted purveyor of very thin mustaches, has joined The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for its upcoming fourth season. Amazon confirmed that Waters will be appearing in a “guest role” capacity (just like Luke Kirby’s smoking-hot Lenny Bruce), although the specifics around his character have yet to be revealed. (Shall we guess … a Chelsea artist with a flair for camp?) This fourth Maisel season is currently filming around New York City, which will pick up after our flawed heroine is fired from her international-tour-opener gig. Also, give us more Lenny, please!