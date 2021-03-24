The Nanny to Bring Some Joie de Vivre to HBO Max

Photo: CBS via Getty Images

She’s got style, she’s got flair, she’s headed to HBO Max: The Nanny is finally set to make its streaming debut on the platform in April. As Fran Drescher herself confirmed on Instagram, all six seasons of the beloved sitcom will be available to watch on HBO Max starting April 1, marking the end of a very dark era in which it was nearly impossible to stream episodes of the show online. The Nanny follows flashy girl from Flushing and fashion icon Fran Fine, played by co-creator of the show Drescher, as she adapts to life as a nanny to the upper crust Sheffields and engages in a sweet will-they-won’t-they with her boss, Mr. Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). The cast recently reunited for a virtual table read of the pilot, and as of last year, a musical adaptation of the show is in the works.