The Nevers Trailer: Touch, Don’t Look

In a trailer that’s somehow not soundtracked to a certain song by the Doors, HBO’s newest drama, The Nevers, finally asks the important questions we have about Victorian-era London that aren’t related to the monarchy: Was there a secret steampunk sorority of women who possess supernatural powers through the art of the touch? And what happens when they touch something? (Before we go any further, yes, this was the show that Joss Whedon exited from amid misconduct allegations.) A widow (Laura Donnelly) and an inventor (Ann Skelly) are among an underclass that can manifest these abnormal abilities called “turns,” which are dismissed by the city’s men as being “a power that mocks God” and “a defect in character.” Well, maybe they’d feel differently if they could conjure up their own fireballs or walk on water. Jealous much? The six-episode series will premiere on April 11.

