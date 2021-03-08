The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Has Now Spent a Year in the Top 10

That red suit isn’t going anywhere. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It’s now been over a year since we’ve been able to look away from the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” The song logged its 52nd week in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100, extending its record-setting run on the chart. “Blinding Lights” became the chart’s longest-running top-ten hit last year (beating Post Malone’s “Circles,” which ran for 39 weeks), which also makes it the first song to rack up 52 weeks in the top ten. It hit No. 10 on the February 29, 2020, chart, and eventually reached No. 1 in April, staying there for four weeks. “Blinding Lights” got knocked out of the top tier for two weeks in December, but quickly rebounded and has been back in the top ten since, off the momentum of the Weeknd’s Grammy snubs, Super Bowl halftime performance, and greatest-hits album The Highlights. More than that, the song adds another frame to its record-setting run in the top five, now up to 43 weeks (beating “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran and “Closer” by the Chainsmokers and Halsey, which each ran for 27 weeks). And sitting pretty at No. 3 this week, “Blinding Lights” ties the record for most weeks spent in the chart’s top three, at 21 (“Closer” and “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars also ran for as long). It’s not just quarantine brain — the song really is that big. In total, “Blinding Lights” has been on the Hot 100 for 65 weeks, a feat just nine songs have accomplished. And if Abel can stick it out for another 23, he’ll have that top record as well.

That’s not the only record this week’s chart set. Olivia Rodrigo is once again in the top spot with “drivers license,” making her the first artist to log their first eight weeks at No. 1 with their solo debut. (It’s Rodrigo’s second properly charted song, after “All I Want” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series peaked at 90 in 2020.) “drivers license” joins just six other songs total to spend their first eight weeks at No. 1; she has a long way to go to beat Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s record of 16 weeks for “One Sweet Day.”