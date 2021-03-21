Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If you started listening to the Weeknd following 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness or 2016’s Starboy, or, hey, even 2013’s Kiss Land, you might have missed the musician’s first stab at his signature sexy, spooky vibe, which he premiered on his debut mixtape House of Balloons, which he released on this very day in 2011. In celebration of the project’s tenth anniversary, the Super Bowl halftime star and staunch nemesis of the Grammys re-released HoB on Sunday, making the nine-song album available on streaming for the first time in its “original incarnation,” which includes now-approved samples from Aaliyah, Cocteau Twins, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Beach House.

“On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in its original incarnation,” The Weeknd tweeted Thursday. “With the original mixes and samples.” How does it sound? Well, let’s just say, if you like the Weeknd, you’re probably going to like this. If not, what are you, the Recording Academy?! Get out of here with that mess.