This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Bowen Yang the Hobby Hunter

Hobby Hunter - Video Games: Capital G Gamer with Bowen Yang

Sydnee Washington — comedian, unofficial ambassador for HBO’s Industry, and co-host of The Unofficial Expert with Marie Faustin — has joined the HeadGum family with her new podcast Hobby Hunter. Every week, Washington interviews fellow comedians about their hobbies, from collecting baseball cards to skin care, as she gets to the bottom of what exactly even counts as a hobby. (If you’re extremely online and looking for a nugget of affirmation, Twitter counts as one in Sydnee’s book.) This week, Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang teaches Washington about the beauty of video games, taking her through various, intricate worlds: the dazzling nightlife of Habbo Hotel that enthralled him at age 11; the “esoteric, all-consuming” epic fantasy of Final Fantasy XIV; the crime-ridden New York City streets of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Even if you’re not a video-game enthusiast, Washington, besides being outrageously funny, has bottled some podcast magic here: the unmatched pleasure of listening to people talk about the things that light them up, especially at a time that has brought the hobby hunter out of us all. —Kriska Desir

Listen: Spotify | Apple | Website

Add to Cart - Spice Things Up with Lauren Lapkus

“Add to cart.” They’re three little words that usually come with a whole lot of baggage. Whether it’s clicking around late at night buying stuff you won’t remember in the morning, or treating yourself to something you definitely don’t need, any citizen of the internet is familiar with all those “add to cart” feelings. Add to Cart the podcast is here to help make sense of our consumption habits and examine what our online purchases say about who we are. Each week, hosts Kulap Vilaysack and SuChin Pak discuss all the things they’re adding to their carts, whether they’re actual products, TV shows, or even ideas. This week they’re joined by Lauren Lapkus, who shares the details of her fancy spice rack, a pillow that will make you fall asleep, and the ridiculously infuriating Netflix show Marriage or Mortgage. And while you’re here, go ahead and add last week’s episode to your cart. Recorded shortly after the shooting in Georgia, it’s an emotional and important conversation about Asian hate, anti-Asian rhetoric, and gaslighting that is not to be missed. —Leigh Cesiro

Listen: Spotify | Apple | Website

Bitch Sesh - Andy Cohen

Bitch Sesh is a weekly celebration of all things Real Housewives where hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider “dish on the season’s wildest moments, drink Housewives-branded wine, and bring on some super special guests.” This week’s guest is the most special imaginable, notable investigative journalist Andy Cohen. As an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise and “guest/boyfriend/daddy/savior/god” of the podcast, he brings all the goods. They’re talking about everything from teeth (all the Housewives have either gotten or are getting new ones) to texting (Cohen reminisces about which Housewives refused to respect business hours). It’s a juicy episode that sees Cohen talk freely not only about the beloved Bravo franchise but also some other, more infamous reality shows and his own upcoming series For Real: The Story of Reality TV. Tune in to hear all the dirt and laugh at all the digs. —Becca James

Listen: Spotify | Apple | Website

The Read - Saweet Dreams

Kid Fury and Crissle West aren’t here to disagree about their advice to musician Saweetie about her publicized break-up with Migos member Quavo. The Read, hosted by Kid Fury (Dear White People) and Crissle West (Drunk History), highlights the week’s hip-hop and pop-culture news, especially viral moments online. Saweetie and Quavo’s break-up was the main topic of discussion, with Kid Fury and West jokingly taking the blame for advising a break-up a week prior. The hosts do a deep dive into how fans affect celebrities’ personal lives, from websites that show which celebrities unfollowed each other to how social media pressures artists to be more open about their personal lives. It truly embodies one of the podcast’s catchphrases “Break up with him,” as the hosts discuss why, theoretically, it might have been the best decision for the couple. Beyond celebrity drama, the duo tackles fan drama as well. In the segment “Listener Letters,” Kid Fury and West talk about dishonesty in socially distanced learning, specifically how technologically advanced kids are often “missing” assignments despite having access to YouTube and photo-editing apps. If a year in quarantine has you missing petty drama in your life, The Read is here to fill that void. —Alejandra Gularte

Listen: Spotify | Apple | Website

