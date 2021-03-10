HBO Rolls Out a Trailer for Tina Documentary

Like they’re on a river, HBO is rollin’ the first trailer for its Tina Turner documentary, Tina. The documentary is set to take a wide look at the musician’s career, from her beginnings in the late 1950s to her second act in the ’80s, promising new footage and interviews, including with the woman herself. “Look what I have done in this lifetime, with this body,” Turner says as a slow-building, dramatic rendition of “Proud Mary” comes in. “I’m a girl from a cotton field. I pulled myself above what was not taught to me.” The doc also features interviews with Angela Bassett, who played Turner in biographical drama What’s Love Got to Do With It; journalist Kurt Loder, who wrote the bio the film is based on; as well as playwright Katori Hall, who penned Tina: The Tina Turner Musical; Oprah Winfrey, and more. Directed by Oscar and Emmy winners Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, the special rides the news of Turner’s current solo nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (She was already inducted, with her ex-husband, as a member of Ike & Tina Turner.) Tina premieres on HBO, on March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

