Tisha Campbell, Tahj Mowry, and More Join ABC Comedy Pilot, Black Don’t Crack 

Oh, you know the theme song for this is going to be good. ABC has found the stars for its new multi-camera comedy pilot Black Don’t Crack, from Regina Hicks. Sherri Shepherd (The View), Essence Atkins (Marlon), Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids), Beth Grant (Words on Bathroom Walls), Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two), and smart guy Tahj Mowry join as series regulars. Shepherd, who also produces, stars as Angela Wright, a native New Yorker who had to give up her musical dreams when her husband died to raise their son, Khalil, played by Tahj Mowry. Now that he’s a 20-something college grad, Shepard reunites with her sorority sisters, Tasha (Campbell), a trendy restauranteur, and the slightly snobby Nia (Atkins), who married a conservative politician, at a pivotal moment in all of their lives. Grant plays Shepherd’s abrasive mother-in-law, and Mustafa rounds out the cast as the co-owner of Tasha’s restaurant. The pilot, directed by Kelly Park, comes from Hicks (Insecure, Girlfriends) and executive producers Viola Davis, her husband Julius Tennon, and Larry Wilmore for ABC Signatures. We’ll watch Sherri Shepherd get her flowers any day.