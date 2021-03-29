Aw Marty, we love ya, Marty. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is back, baby, and this time, it will be “an expansive 12-day multiscreen outdoor celebration.” Tribeca announced today that after postponing its 2020 festival due to the pandemic, the 20th-anniversary edition will take place from June 9–20, 2021, as part of a citywide initiative to “bring live entertainment back to New York City.” The press release dubs the festival “the first major North American film festival to be held in person post-COVID.” Screenings will be held outdoors using “traveling 40-foot state-of-the-art LED cinemas, the first mobile HD screens in the country,” at venues across the boroughs including Brookfield Place, Pier 57, The Battery, Hudson Yards, Empire Outlets, and the MetroTech Commons. “The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11. We’re still doing it. And as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th-anniversary festival,” said Festival co-founder Robert De Niro in a statement.