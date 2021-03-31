Nickelodeon Removes SpongeBob Panty-Raid Episode for Being Too Horny for Kids

A scene from the episode. Photo: Nickelodeon

We always thought Squidward’s time in the Fly of Despair would be the first to go, but we digress. Nickelodeon has removed an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants from the network and streaming services for no longer being “kid-appropriate,” the New York Times reports. The episode in question, 2003’s “Mid-Life Crustacean,” features the legendary trio of SpongeBob, Patrick, and Mr. Krabs enjoying a night of debauchery in Bikini Bottom (yes, it’s the “Are you feeling it now, Mr. Krabs?” episode), which culminates in a panty raid at an unsuspecting woman’s home. (For extra fun, the woman turns out to be Mr. Krabs’s own mother.) A Nickelodeon spokesperson told the Times the episode was removed “following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate,” adding that a 2020 episode about “clam flu,” called “Kwarantined Crab,” has also been postponed on the network’s schedule to be “sensitive to the pandemic outbreak.” In the meantime, we recommend watching Sponge on the Run, in which our dear Gary is snail-napped by someone who wants his slime for skin-care purposes.