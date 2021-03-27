Unreleased Woody Allen CBS Sunday Morning Interview to Stream on Paramount+

Photo: Gari Garaialde/Getty Images

This morning, almost two weeks after HBO concluded its four-part docusieres Allen v. Farrow, CBS Sunday Morning announced that they will air their own special on “the career and controversy surrounded filmmaker Woody Allen,” featuring a sit-down interview with the director himself, on Paramount+ Sunday, March 28. If you presumed the special would feature the director responding to the recent Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering documentary series about the well-know allegations of sexual abuse leveled against him from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, however, well, it’s more confusing than that.

According to the network’s press release, Sunday’s CBS Sunday Morning: The Woody Allen Interview, anchored by Lee Cowan, will be comprised of an unaired Woody Allen interview from 2020, a 2018 CBS This Morning interview with Dylan Farrow, and a report from Erin Moriarty on “controversial artists and their art.” Cowan reportedly sat down with Allen last July to discuss the director’s memoir Apropos of Nothing, which was published on March 23 of last year. The interview, CBS notes, is “the filmmaker’s first in-depth television interview in nearly three decades.”

In her 2018 interview with Gayle King, Farrow reiterated her claim that Allen molested her in 1992 and denied being coached by mother Mia Farrow, Allen’s then-girlfriend. And how will CBS Sunday Morning tie these threads together? Apparently, Moriarty will take a deep dive into “the challenges the public faces when respected artists are alleged — or discovered — to have acted in a morally questionable manner.” Allen has repeatedly denied abusing Farrow, most recently calling HBO’s Allen v. Farrow a “shoddy hit piece” in a joint press release with his wife, Soon-Yi Previn.