Vin Diesel’s Son Will Play Young Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 9

In the world of The Fast and the Furious, the third F is for “family.” (The fourth is for “franchise.”) So it’s totally in keeping with the series’ spirit that Vin Diesel’s 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, will play a younger version of Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto in the upcoming F9, out June 25 after a coronavirus delay. TMZ reports that Sinclair “filmed his scenes way back in late 2019 when he was a budding 9-year-old thespian,” and we can only hope they involve Baby Dom leaping bridges and driving out of helicopters in one of those red-and-yellow Little Tikes cars.