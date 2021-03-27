Photo: Christina Koci Hernandez/San Francisco Chronicle by Getty Images

Following the passing of esteemed children’s author Beverly Cleary, who died Thursday at the age of 104, fans, former young readers, and fellow writers took to social media to remember the impact of Cleary’s funny, engaging, and relatable stories, including To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han, Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng, and Princess Diaries author Meg Cabot. Recalled Viola Davis, “You made my childhood fun,” while Reece Witherspoon tweeted, “I have the fondest memories reading the Ramona series.”

Oregonians, in particular, paid tribute to Cleary, as the author was born in McMinnville and grew up in Yamhill and Portland, a childhood she described her 1988 memoir A Girl From Yamhill. Cleary was remembered by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, the state’s Governor Kate Brown, and Congressmen Kurt Schrader and Earl Blumenauer, the latter of whom paid a visit to Portland’s Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden to see the city’s statues of Cleary’s beloved characters, Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins.

Rest well Beverly Cleary. You made my childhood fun.💛https://t.co/aKa6eECAGZ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 27, 2021

Beverly Cleary was a literary treasure whose lively characters brought so much joy to this world. I have the fondest memories reading the Ramona series. May she Rest In Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DLBK4XLLsS — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 27, 2021

Loved Beverly Cleary!! I’m glad she lived a long life. ♥️ https://t.co/L6lmMQrAGS — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 26, 2021

That night Ramona sleeps in Beezus's bed and they comfort each other. It was such a real scene. As a little kid it comforted me and as an adult, I just reread it and it's still a banger. — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) March 27, 2021

Sit here for the present. Jumping through the hole in the house. Brick Factory. Squeezing out all the toothpaste. The (not) hardboiled egg. Nosmo King. The pile of jiggly chicken skins. Picky-picky. Thank you, Beverly Cleary, for these and so much more. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 26, 2021

RIP Beverly Cleary! You had a great long life, created fantastic characters, and never let us down! ❤️💕❤️💕 https://t.co/DXrxzBfgCT by @valeriejnelson — Meg Cabot (@megcabot) March 26, 2021

RIP Beverly Cleary. Millions of girls saw themselves in Ramona Quimby. Thank you from all the “pests” out there. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 26, 2021

A deeply felt thank you to a pillar of children’s literature and imagination. What a life. What a gift. https://t.co/U7cvOPdlqj — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 26, 2021

Beverly Clearly understood children’s inner lives, with all the high stakes, heightened emotions, curiosity, and carelessness, better than probably anybody else. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) March 26, 2021

Holding Beverly Cleary’s family and loved ones in my heart. Ramona brought me so much joy as a child and inspired me to ask my Grandma Ginger to quit smoking for my 8th birthday (she did!). Have loved sharing her books with my children.

May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/SMWPubdPzg — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 26, 2021

Beverly Cleary was a pioneering children’s book author. Along with creating iconic characters like Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, she set many of her stories in Portland, turning ordinary places like Klickitat Street into landmarks. We’ll miss her. https://t.co/7hSnyUoVtI — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) March 26, 2021

I'm incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Beverly Cleary—Oregon's beloved children's author. She wrote dozens of titles, received numerous prestigious awards, and sparked a love of reading for generations of children. She will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/8uh0YyNIiS — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) March 26, 2021

I am sad to learn one of Oregon's most cherished authors has passed away. Beverly Cleary inspired generations of children from around the world, and she will be greatly missed. https://t.co/CK5wnMXOCc — Rep. Kurt Schrader (@RepSchrader) March 26, 2021

Mourning the loss of the Portland icon Beverly Cleary, with the irrepressible Ramona Quimby, and her neighbor Henry Huggins, at the Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden in Grant Park. pic.twitter.com/9QSQWWCcHp — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) March 26, 2021