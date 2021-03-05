So, Is WandaVision Getting a Season Two?

More Wanda and Vision, please! Photo: Marvel Studios

How are we doing? Good, emotional, ready to escape back into reruns of WandaVision? After today’s explosive WandaVision finale, we’ve gotten answers to a solid number of questions we’ve had, but many still remain, including: Will we ever get more WandaVision?

Yes, the final episode of the season was aptly titled, “The Series Finale,” which seems pretty finite. But this is Marvel, after all. Everything’s chaos (magic)! After Avengers: Infinity War, we didn’t really expect Vision to come back, and look, now there’s a whole series dedicated to him and Wanda! So while WandaVision may have seen its finale, it really feels like Wanda/Scarlet Witch’s story is only just truly beginning. But in what form(s) will that story continue? We know Wanda will be back in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but will she ever return to the television series format?

Obviously we don’t know, and probably won’t for some time, but those who aren’t ready to let go of WandaVision just yet can perhaps find a glimmer of hope in some recent, characteristically oblique remarks from Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige. At the recent Television Critics Association press tour, Feige spoke virtually at the Disney+ panel about the future of Marvel on Disney+, offering up interesting tidbits here and there, like how they decided to bring back Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff pretty early in the production process. But most pressingly, he answered whether we’ll see multiple seasons of announced Disney+ shows like Ms. Marvel and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and maybe even WandaVision.

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘No’ to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision,” he answered. So, in true Marvel fashion, it’s technically a tight-lipped “we’ll see.”

Feige has previously said that WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out in theaters on March 25, 2022, and the newly named Spider-Man: No Way Home, out December 2021, will all be part of an overarching story, and possibly a trilogy of its own. He explained that Marvel is looking at every film and Disney+ show similarly. “The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. So it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a season two, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series,” Feige said.

So while nothing is official, WandaVision season two is not not on the table, but with Elizabeth Olsen set to reprise her Scarlet Witch role in the Doctor Strange sequel and Vision’s post-Hex fate still unknown (because what’s WandaVision without Paul Bettany’s goofy and endearing Vision!), it’s looking more and more likely that Sam Raimi’s Strange sequel is the closest we’ll get to a second season of WandaVision … for now.

Though, hey, like Wanda tells Vision, “We just don’t know what to expect!”