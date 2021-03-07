A world under lockdown means a world without Carpool Karaoke. One year into the coronavirus, late night celebrity segments either occur at a six-foot distance or over Zoom, making The Late Late Show with James Corden’s flagship segment (expending breath in a small enclosed space!) untenable. That’s okay, though. Perhaps The Late Late Show has evolved, musical segment-wise. Take Caroline Polachek’s performance as musical guest on the show’s March 5 episode, where she sang her cover of The Corrs’ “Breathless” in some sort of spooky, foggy, post-Buffy netherworld graveyard. The gnarly, gothic, twisted gates look like something straight out of Halloweentown, turning the familiar Y2K soft pop track into something playfully sinister. Plus, the way Polachek essentially yodels the hook sounds kind of like a rad cartoon ghost or owl. All of which is to say: Going forward, James Corden should permanently replace Carpool Karaoke with Spooky Graveyard Karaoke. It just makes sense.

Related