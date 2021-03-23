You Can Watch the First Two Episodes of Demi Lovato’s YouTube Doc Right Now

Greetings, Lovatics, and good news: The first two episodes of Demi Lovato’s highly anticipated YouTube Originals docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, began streaming today, and you can watch them now. Before the episodes were uploaded, YouTube aired footage from Lovato’s intimate March 22 rooftop premiere party for family and friends, including a stripped-down performance of her track, “Anyone,” for an audience of honking drive-in cars.

In the first episode, titled “losing control,” Lovato and her closest friends, family, and associates speak candidly about her addiction struggles, beginning with the relapse that followed six years of sobriety and the events leading to her near-fatal 2018 overdose, including footage from a scrapped documentary filmed that year. (According to that episode, filming resumed in spring 2020, but this time for Dancing With the Devil.) The second episode, “5 minutes from death,” picks up in the immediate aftermath of the overdose. Episode three will premiere on March 30 at 3 p.m. ET.