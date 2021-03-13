Dr. Fauci Tells Stephen Colbert He Can’t Go Clubbing Yet

If you’re anything like us, your first plans for when you get fully vaccinated are to find Stephen Colbert and go clubbing with him. Nothing says a “return to normalcy” like popping bottles in the club with America’s Daddy, Stephen Colbert. But Dr. Anthony Fauci says not so fast. On Friday, A Late Show With Stephen Colbert held a “Quaranniversary Special” to commemorate “The Year That Took 100 Years But Was Also Somehow One Long Day,” featuring Dr. Fauci as its special guest. Fauci was extremely optimistic about the Biden administration’s promise to have all adults qualify for the coronavirus vaccine by May. When asked, “can we be hopeful that this is going to come to an end soon,” Fauci said, “Yes, and not only hopeful. You can be absolutely certain that this is going to end and we will get back to normal. The question is when.” That doesn’t mean we can jump the gun, though. Colbert asked if he can “hit the clubs two weeks after I get the shot,” Fauci said “No, you shouldn’t hit the clubs until we get the level of virus down so low that there’s no threat to hit the clubs.” And that’s on Fauci.

