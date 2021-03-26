Hoooo boy, if some people got their bone-dry panties in a twist over “WAP” and its scandalous music video, they’re going to want to get their tombs in order before they click play on Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video, because those individuals are about to be deceased. As promised, the “Old Town Road” rapper finally released his much-anticipated new single to streaming at midnight, but he also simultaneously released a music video for the song, a music video which reminds you that Lil Nas X is the moment.

He’s also Adam in the new Garden of Eden, i.e. “Montero,” a glimmering lavender angel, and a pole-dancing demon, and all of that happens before Lil Nas X gives Satan himself a lap dance in boxer briefs and thigh-high boots, murdering him and taking his rightful place on the throne of hell. 2021 is here, Purgatory is (almost) over, and Lil Nas X is our Dante. Don’t believe us? We didn’t even mention the part where he seduces himself dressed as a giant snake. Go look, and listen, for yourself.