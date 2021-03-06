Say G’Day to the Sheilas of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Australia: land of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Ja’mie: Private School Girl, and Real Housewives of Melbourne. Camp is in its bones. New Zealand: home of all of those hot ethereal Lord of the Rings elves. Extremely queer. Bring them together in fierce drag competition, and you have RuPaul Charles’s latest non-natural gas export, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. On March 6 at 5:30 a.m. our time (and a regular waking hour theirs), RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under revealed the ten drag queens who will compete in the spinoff reality series’ inaugural season. In a video hosted by Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson, we saw the werkroom entrance looks of queens Anita Wigl’it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, Jojo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield, and Scarlet Adams. The eight-episode first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will stream later this year on WOW Presents Plus. Did someone say Men At Werq???

Related