Spring Has Sprung in SZA’s ‘Good Days’ Music Video

Like SZA, we too have been on our empty-mind shit for the past year, but on Friday, the singer dropped a music video that will help you with all the psychic spring cleaning you’ve been putting off the past few months. “Half of us layin’ waste to our youth / It’s in the present,” SZA instructs, while emerging from the forest floor and, later, hitting the books in a librarian-approved pole dance, all while asleep in her room. “Half of us chasin’ fountains of youth / And it’s in the present now.”

Just like this fall’s “Hit Different” video, the end of which teased “Good Days,” the end of SZA’s “Good Days” video offers a sneak peak at an upcoming music video for her unreleased TikTok-approved hit, unofficially known as “Shirt.” In it, the singer performs at that locus of American life and TikTok dance videos: the gas station. “Blood on my shirt / New bitch on my nerves,” the singer croons. “Going back on my word / Damn, bitch, you’re like 30.” Great, we’ll save dealing with being another year older for whenever those visuals drop.