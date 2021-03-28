Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch Haunt Maya Rudolph on SNL

It’s funny to think that Maya Rudolph has actually only hosted Saturday Night Live twice: Once in 2012, and again last night. She has been such a steady fixture on the show since her cast member days that you could imagine her haunting the halls of Studio 8H since time immemorial. That’s kind of what happens in last night’s pre-taped sketch “The Maya-ing,” a sleepy little Shining parody that was the last sketch of the night. Kenan Thompson explains that now that Rudolph has returned as a host, she has “the shine,” aka the ability to see ghosts like early SNL writer Gloria Zelwig, played by Tina Fey, who was “the first one to have the idea that maybe the women could talk,” and who died of “perm cancer.” Other haunting apparitions include Rachel Dratch in a bathtub; she isn’t a ghost, her water’s just out. SNL loves to self-mythologize, and this sketch is very that, but getting the gals back together? A treat.

