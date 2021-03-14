Behold, the Last Trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Upon Us

Update March 14, 2021: If you didn’t have the good fortune to stumble upon Zack Snyder’s Justice League during the extremely whimsical HBO Max glitch last week, you can catch the final trailer for the highly anticipated film before its (official, non-Tom-and-Jerry-related) premiere on March 18 above. The newest trailer heavily features Darkseid, the alien supervillain who wasn’t in the original Justice League, as well as, of course, plenty of explosions set to a somber, moody soundtrack. Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman chime in with speeches about second chances and teamwork, and we also get a few brief glimpses at Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller). “So begins the end,” Darkseid announces at the start of the trailer, and we certainly hope so.

February 14, 2021

The Joker actually says the words “we live in a society” in the full-length official trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, also known as the Snyder Cut. Snyder is clearly in dialogue with his extremely internet, very gamer fans, and he’s giving them everything they want. As a Valentine to them or something, HBO Max released the trailer on February 14, and this directorial cut of the film definitely appears to scrub all quippy, hokey signs of uncredited reshoot director Joss Whedon out of the picture. The trailer is backed by Gregorian chants, which is the most capital-S serious music there is, and characters say things like “the god is dead” and “if you can’t bring down the charging bull, don’t wave the red cape at it.” If you couldn’t guess, they’re talking about Superman (Henry Cavill), who has left destruction in his wake after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was five years ago now. Justice League ( Taylor’s Snyder’s Version), as we’re calling it now, streams on March 18, with 100 percent more Jared Leto.