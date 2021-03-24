A What We Do in the Shadows Spinoff Will Haunt The CW and HBO Max

Photo: Kena Betancur/FX/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

The What We Do in the Shadows multiverse is expanding, as the 2014 film’s New Zealand–based spinoff series is finally going to air in the United States. Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement are executive producers on Wellington Paranormal, which follows the “hardworking members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit” who “investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.” Wellington Paranormal stars Karen O’Leary, Mike Minogue, and Maaka Pohatu as officers in the unit and has been airing in New Zealand since 2018. According to a statement, Wellington Paranormal is “the first co-acquisition of a prime-time series between The CW Network and HBO Max,” and will begin airing on the two outlets at some point this summer. Also: It’s produced by the New Zealand Documentary Board, somehow? Are vampires just straight-up real there?