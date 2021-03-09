The Face of a Woman Who Simply Cannot

Her face says what 1,000 words couldn’t. Photo: ABC

After four years of bickering, brawling, and, ahem, interesting hairstyles, The View host Whoopi Goldberg seems to have finally had about enough of her co-host Meghan McCain. On today’s episode, the ladies discussed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sunday night interview and Piers Morgan’s subsequent storming off of Good Morning Britain when McCain went on a one-minute-and-32-second-long rant about the American Revolution and how it relates to the royal departure. “I want to take this time to encourage all Americans to visit Mount Vernon and see why monarchies are stupid,” McCain said. “The American experiment is the way to go, and if we have two American women — Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey — who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did, I’m all for it.” Whoopi Goldberg, in an art of grace and self-restraint, paused for three full seconds before uttering one single word: “Okay.” She is truly stronger than the U.S. Marines, a comparison that even the patriotic Meghan would have to agree with. Watch the full clip below:

It’s 2021 and we are all Whoopi. pic.twitter.com/SncHJPxHTW — Justin Martindale (@justmartindale) March 9, 2021