Police Find Woman Who Claimed to Be Pete Davidson’s Wife Trespassing in Home

In a sad, upsetting addendum to a fake press release sent out earlier this week, falsely announcing the launch of Pete Davidson’s production company, as well as his marriage, TMZ reports that police have taken into custody a woman who entered a Staten Island home owned by the Saturday Night Live on Thursday. Michelle Mootreddy, law enforcement told TMZ, entered Davidson’s house through an open side door and took a seat at his kitchen table. While the actor himself wasn’t home, one of his relatives was, and subsequently called 911.

Mootreddy is allegedly the same person who sent out the fake press release on Tuesday to multiple outlets, claiming she and Davidson are launching a production company called Bodega Cat Presents, in addition to being spouses. “The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false,” Davidson’s attorney told Complex in a statement later that day. “Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”