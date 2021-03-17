At Long Last, Younger Will Return and Premiere Its Final Season on April 15

Photo: Sabrina Lantos/TV Land

The other secret is out: Younger, one of the best necklace-porn shows that you and your mother can both talk about, will be premiering its final season on April 15. As previously reported, this 12-episode seventh season will air on Paramount+ (the rebranded version of CBS All Access) before migrating to its TV Land stomping grounds “later this year.” For those willing to pay for, sigh, yet another streaming service (or more realistically, sign up for a free trial and cancel before a credit card charge), the season’s first four episodes will premiere on April 15, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. While Younger’s premiere date wasn’t paired with a trailer, the show offered these hot tidbits about what to expect: Liza’s personal life is on “shaky grounds,” Kelsey “doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet,” and Maggie “gets cancelled.” Diana, presumably, is still a walking goddess.