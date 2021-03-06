Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes Are Expecting a Baby YouTube Royal

When they, themselves, were babies. Photo: 2014 David M. Benett

Congratulations, you made it through YouTube Drama Week. Tea has been spilled, feuds have been relived, and Trisha Paytas has been profiled. To close things out on a nice little endnote, OG British vlogger power couple Zoë Sugg and Alfie Deyes announced on Instagram today that they are pregnant with their first child. The 30-year-old beauty influencer who previously went by Zoella has dated Deyes since 2012, and their vlogs with names like “Couples Christmas Clay Crafting” still rack up hundreds of thousands of views. Sugg posted a video to her 9.1 million Instagram followers on March 6 showing her baby bump and sonograms, set to Israel Kamakawiwoʻole’s cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” She captioned the video, “We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September.”

27-year-old Deyes also posted an announcement video to his relatively paltry 3.7 million followers. According to Deyes’s caption, the future influencer has a September due date. How soon is too soon to launch a Zoella Jr. makeup line for babies?