Zack Snyder Compares Justice League to First Cow Because Chaos Reigns

Photo: Getty Images for the Hollywood C

If you’re not drawing connections between Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Kelly Reichardt’s gentle little bake sale indie First Cow, you’re not doing comparative literature right. Zack Snyder, on the other hand, has found the least-likely point of reference to his four-hour DC punch-fest Snyder Cut, and he shared it in the New York Times on Sunday, saying, “‘the viewing experience is still at a hugely high quality. It’s really up to your TV. It’s in the same aspect ratio as First Cow. Those two movies share some common DNA, I think. [Laughs.] I really did like First Cow, actually. I would love that in a double feature, First Cow and the Snyder cut of Justice League.’” What’s weirder: Zack Snyder referring to his own movie as “the Snyder cut” or the now-very-real possibility that Elsie the Cow may be folded into the DCEU?