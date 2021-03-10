Zayn Says ‘F- - - the Grammys’ and It’s Not Because He Isn’t Nominated

Zayn Malik. Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Anybody else pissed at the Grammys this year? Zayn Malik joined the Weeknd and Halsey in calling out the Recording Academy ahead of this weekend’s award ceremony. “Fuck the Grammys and everyone associated,” he tweeted Tuesday night. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.” His fans couldn’t agree more — their favorite band, One Direction, doesn’t have a single Grammy nomination. Meanwhile, some couldn’t help but point out that Zayn’s 2021 album Nobody Is Listening isn’t eligible for this year’s awards. Its first single came out on September 25, 2020, nearly a month after the cutoff. Quickly spun into a narrative about him being bitter, Zayn returned to Twitter that evening to clarify. “My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring [sic] politics to influence the voting process,” he spilled.

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring politics to influence the voting process — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 10, 2021

Zayn joined the chorus of artists asking for diversity and transparency from the Recording Academy just days after this year’s lineup of performers, including his ex-bandmate, Harry Styles, were announced. Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and his “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” collaborator Taylor Swift. Yeah … we would have FOMO, too.