Ziwe Will Be Her Own Iconic Musical Guest on Ziwe

“You know how they say in theater, never bring a dog or baby onstage because you don’t know what they’ll do?” Ziwe says in her new Vanity Fair profile. “Well, I love dogs and I love babies.” Ziwe Fumudoh, the mononymic comedian and soon-to-be late-night host, shared juicy details of her forthcoming Showtime series titled — what else? — Ziwe. Based on her Instagram series, unofficially called Baited With Ziwe, the show will be more variety than late night, featuring two interviews as well as sketches and iconic musical performances. “I’m a musical guest every episode,” Ziwe teased. She will be writing new comedic songs with help from fellow comedian Patti Harrison. Ziwe’s writing team consists of Cole Escola, Jamund Washington, Jordan Mendoza, and Michelle Davis. Filmed on a set resembling the Barbie Dreamhouse, each episode will center on a different theme, such as allyship, immigration, beauty standards, or wealth. Last summer, the internet got a front-row seat as Ziwe interviewed Caroline Calloway, Jeremy O. Harris, Alison Roman, and others, asking questions about race most hosts wouldn’t dare to. Find out what she can do with a Showtime budget when Ziwe premieres on May 9.