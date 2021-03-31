Taylour Paige Has a Wild Story for You in Zola Trailer

You’ve read the Twitter thread, now see the movie. A24 has given us another glimpse at Zola, the hotly anticipated stripper drama based on a 148-tweet thread from 2015, with the official trailer above. We got a first look at stars Taylour Paige (Stefani) and Riley Keough (Zola) last August in the teaser below. “You wanna hear a story about how me and this bitch here fell out?” Paige narrates. (Uh, absolutely.) “It’s kinda long, but it’s full of suspense.” Dressed like the baddest girls you follow on Instagram, they’re joined by Stefani’s man, played by Nicholas Braun, looking uncomfortable with his own sheer length, and an unpredictable pimp, played by Euphoria’s Colman Domingo, who’s trying to make money off of Zola. Directed by Janicza Bravo and co-written by breakout Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris along with Bravo, Zola is out on June 30. Add a little risk to your hot girl summer and see it in theaters.

