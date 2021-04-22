Where to Watch and Stream the 2021 Oscars Ceremony

Laura Dern will be presenting at the 2021 Oscars in the coveted role of Laura Dern. Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Long, long after the serotonin boost that came with Parasite winning Best Picture at last year’s Oscars ceremony, we’re here to remind you that this year’s awards show is indeed still happening! Prepare your COVID-safe watch parties with your pets and roommates because this year’s Oscars ceremony is sure to bring on the theatrics. Really. Other than the obvious pandemic of it all, the 2021 Oscars is set to be a little different than the recent past. Despite it still being a maskless (uh) affair, the director of this year’s Oscars, Glen Weiss, has said that the ceremony will be produced to look like a movie. Though with Steven Soderbergh producing — along with Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher — we fully expect Meryl Streep to spend the whole ceremony improvising at the audience while George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Adam Driver, and Channing Tatum steal all the statuettes behind the scenes. Still, with Chloe Zhao’s Nomandland as the Best Picture front-runner, all the love for Minari, and a truly unpredictable category of Best Actress, it’ll be fun to see these nominees get their time to shine, safely.

Even though the Oscars are planning to make their ceremony into more of a movie experience, there’s no need to see it in a theater. For those wondering how and when to watch the festivities from home we got you covered:

The Oscars will start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, on Sunday, April 25, from the Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. If you’re planning on making a whole day out of it (truly, what else do you have going on?) you can also tune into the red carpet preshow, Oscars: Into the Spotlight, hosted by Ariana Debose and Lil Rel Howery, at 6:30 p.m. It’s also the place to see this year’s original song performances, including a performance of Eurovision’s “Husavik” with the town of Husavik beaming in from Iceland, naturally. At the conclusion of the Oscars ceremony, the Academy is keeping the party going with Oscars: After Dark, hosted by a pairing that’s bound to helm a buddy comedy down the line, Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells.

Cord-cutters can get their Oscars fix by streaming ABC through Hulu + Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, or FuboTV. Most of those services have free-trial options. If you’re looking for even more ways to enhance your Oscars night, may we suggest following along on Vulture.com and our social media for all the highs, lows, and whoas of the night. There’ll definitely be something to talk about.

