A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 2 Trailer: Okay, Wig Budget!

Of course the only television show we can trust to have thought-provoking, culture-shifting conversations is A Black Lady Sketch Show. “All I’m saying is Black Widow should’ve been played by a Black woman or a spider!” Robin Thede says to her nail tech. Season two of HBO’s sketch-comedy series is back on April 23 with a constellation of guest stars. This season features iconic Black actors from across film and TV: Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, Amber Riley, Miguel, Jesse Williams, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Omarion, Lance Gross, Wunmi Mosaku, Algee Smith, Kim Coles, Elise Neal, Affion Crockett, and Richard T. Jones. All that talent on top of the ABLSS core cast: Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, along with Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend. Quinta Brunson doesn’t appear in this season due to pandemic-related scheduling conflicts, but her salary was well-spent on wigs for Robin Thede to play party girls, fuckboys, vampires, and so much more. Grab a drink, watch the trailer, go crazy.