Here’s the Complete List of Your 2021 ACM Award Winners

Awards season continues apace tonight, with Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosting the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. Celebrating achievement in the country music industry, the ACM named winners across 30 categories this year. Like their 2020 show, the 56th annual ceremony will feature live performances streaming from three iconic Nashville venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Café.

Artists Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led nominations with six nods apiece, including for their work as songwriters. They’re followed closely by Miranda Lambert with five nominations this year, bringing her to a total of 68 lifetime nods (the Academy record for a female artist). John Legend and Gwen Stefani are both up for awards for the first time, while Morgan Wallen (previously expected to be a key contender) was deemed ineligible by the ACM after saying the N-word on video.

Some honors, including the radio categories and the New Male Artist and New Female Artist awards, were announced prior to Sunday’s ceremony. Jimmie Allen became the first Black artist to ever win a new artist award, taking home New Male Artist of the Year, and Kane Brown became the first Black solo artist to win Video of the Year, for “Worldwide Beautiful.” Both their wins come after the ACM nominated a record-breaking (really) four Black musicians, also including Mickey Guyton (New Female Artist of the Year) and John Legend (Video of the Year); Brown is also up for Album of the Year for Mixtape Vol. 1. Check out the full list of 2021 ACM Award winners below.

Winners

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Single of the Year

﻿Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Song of the Year

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

Old Dominion, “Some People Do”

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend

“Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown

Music Event of the Year

﻿“Be A Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“Does To Me,” Luke Combs feat. Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani

“One Beer,” HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

“One Too Many,” Keith Urban, P!nk

﻿National On-Air Personality of the Year

﻿Big D, Bubba, Patrick Thomas, Carsen, The Big D and Bubba Show

﻿Cody Alan, CMT After MidNite

﻿Kix Brooks, American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase, The Crook & Chase Countdown

﻿Paul Koffy, Jasmine Sadry, Josh Jensen, Morning Koffy

On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market

Broadway, WDRQ-FM - Detroit, MI

Chris Carr & Company - Chris Carr, Kia Becht, McKaila Poppen, KEEY-FM - Minneapolis, MN

﻿Double-L - Lois Lewis, KNIX-FM - Phoenix, AZ

Tanner in the Morning - Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, Chris Allen, Captain Jim, WSOC-FM - Charlotte, NC

The Morning Bull - George, Mo, Cowboy Dave - KILT-FM - Houston, TX

On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market

Dave & Deb - Dave Gunderson, Deb Turpin, KSOP-FM - Salt Lake City, UT

﻿Lexi & Banks - Lexi Papadopoulos, Jared Banks - KUBL-FM - Salt Lake City, UT

Mad Dawg, WQDR-FM - Raleigh, NC

Obie & Ashley - Obie Diaz, Ashley Morrison, WWKA-FM - Orlando, FL

The Wake Up Call - Kelli Green, David Bugenske. KFRG-FM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA

On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market

Buzz Jackson - KIIM-FM - Tucson, AZ

Geoff Emery, KUZZ AM/FM - Bakersfield, CA

Mo & Styckman, WUSY-FM - Chattanooga, TN

Scott & Sarah in the Morning, Scott Wynn, Sarah Kay - WQMX-FM - Akron, OH

Steve Lundy and Gina Melton, KXKT-FM - Omaha, NE

On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market

Barrett, Fox & Berry - Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, Tracy Berry, KKNU-FM - Eugene, OR

Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning - ‘Dr.’ Shane Collins, Tess Connell, WPAP-FM - Panama City, FL

Erin and Matt in the Morning - Erin Hart, Matt Sharp, KATI-FM - Jefferson City, MO

Steve, Ben and Nikki - Steve Stroud, Ben Walker, and Nikki Thomas - WXBQ-FM - Bristol, VA

The Philip Gibbons Show - Philip Gibbons, WGSQ-FM - Cookeville, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Major Market

﻿KKBQ-FM, Houston, TX

KNIX-FM, Phoenix, AZ

KSON- FM, San Diego, CA

WKLB-FM, Boston, MA

WXTU-FM, Philadelphia, PA

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market

﻿KSOP-FM, Salt Lake City, UT

KNCI-FM, Sacramento, CA

WDSY-FM, Pittsburgh, PA

WSIX-FM, Nashville, TN

WQDR-FM, Raleigh, NC

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market

KSKS-FM, Fresno, CA

KUZZ-AM/FM, Bakersfield, CA

KXKT-FM, Omaha, NE

WHKO-FM, Dayton, OH

WIVK-FM, Knoxville, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market

KATI-FM, Jefferson City, MO

KCLR-FM, Columbia, MO

KKNU-FM, Eugene, OH

WCOW-FM, Sparta, WI

WXBQ-FM, Bristol, VA

Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Eric Church

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Female Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year

Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here

Kane Brown, Mixtape Vol. 1

Ashley McBryde, Never Will

Brothers Osborne, Skeletons

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Josh Osborne

HARDY

Shane McAnally

Bass Player of the Year

Glenn Worf

J.T. Cure

Mark Hill

Steve Mackey

Tony Lucido

Drummer of the Year

Aaron Sterling

Derek Mixon

Evan Hutchings

Fred Eltringham

Jerry Roe

Guitar Player of the Year

Derek Wells

Ilya Toshinskiy

J.T. Corenflos

Jedd Hughes

Kris Donegan

Piano/Keys Player of the Year

Benmont Tench

Charlie Judge

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Mike Rojas

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year

Alicia Enstrom

Danny Rader

Ilya Toshinskiy

Jim Hoke

Kristin Wilkinson

Mickey Raphael

Steel Guitar Player of the Year

Dan Dugmore

Justin Schipper

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Spencer Cullum

Audio Engineer of the Year

F. Reid Shippen

Gena Johnson

Jason Hall

Jeff Balding

Vance Powell

Producer of the Year

Buddy Cannon

Dann Huff

Dave Cobb

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi