Amazon Cancels Lord of the Rings Massive Multiplayer Online Game

Photo: Getty Images

Amazon Game Studios has taken its previously-announced plans for a Lord of the Rings massive multiplayer online game and has thrown them straight into the fires of Mount Doom. In 2019, Amazon’s gaming division announced that it was developing a Lord of the Rings game in partnership with China-based Leyou Technologies, but after Leyou was bought by gaming behemoth Tencent in December 2020, it appears that plans fell through. According to Bloomberg, the “resulting contract negotiations led to a dispute between Amazon and Tencent that eventually caused the game’s cancellation,” with a spokesperson for Amazon confirming, “we have been unable to secure terms to proceed with this title at this time.” News of the Lord of the Rings game’s cancellation came one day after the reports that Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series will cost $465 million. Now we’ll never get to play a Tom Bombadil Dance Dance Revolution minigame.