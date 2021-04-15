Clearly, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm had all the footage it needed to land a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination at this year’s 93rd Academy Awards. Now, Amazon Prime is offering up all of the hijinks between Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev and his daughter Tutar, played by Best Actress nominee Maria Bakalova, that never made it into Sacha Baron Cohen’s film. On Thursday, the streamer announced Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, a “multipart special featuring never-before seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The special reportedly contains “new footage from Borat’s lockdown house with Jim and Jerry, the housemates with whom Baron Cohen (as Borat) lived for several days in the peak of the pandemic,” as well as “some of the danger and highwire acts” that went into filming. The Borat Supplemental Reportings’s trailer above definitely provides a sneak-peek of the latter, specifically the moment when Cohen breaks character while holding a door to the production truck closed and warns the driver to move, least they end up in a “violent situation.”

Interestingly, Amazon did not disclose a premiere date for the special, suggesting to us that Cohen and his crew are still weeding through hours and hours of footage. Either way, our heart goes out to the editor who has to tackle the Rudy Giuliani bits.