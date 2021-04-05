There’s a Peeps Film In the Works, and It’s Apparently a Road Trip Movie

Photo: EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images

Finally, the real stars of Easter Sunday might be getting their feature treatment. According to Deadline, Marshmallow Peeps, best known for bulking out Easter baskets and tasting significantly better when slightly stale, are the latest handful of childhood nostalgia to be squeezed for their sweet, sweet original IP. An animated film starring the squishy confections is reportedly in development from The Mauritanian producers Christine and Mark Holder of Wonder Street, which has acquired the rights to the candy and hopes to give the tiny neon chickens their very own Trolls treatment.

Even better, Deadline reports, the film, which will be be penned by screenwriter David Goldblum, is seemingly a road trip movie. “It will follow a ragtag group of Peeps characters who set out on a cross-country journey in order to attend Peepsfest, an annual brand celebration in Pennsylvania,” says the outlet, which also notes Peeps are made by Just Born Inc. in Bethlehem, PA.

“Peeps Chicks and Bunnies have been ingrained in American pop culture for nearly seven decades due to their instantly recognizable shapes and fan-favorite marshmallow taste, making them the perfect characters to bring to life on the big screen,” Just Born’s Director of Marketing & Consumer Engagement Keith Domalewski said in a statement. “We hope the new Peeps film spreads sweetness to families across the country and provides inspiration for fans to express their ‘Peepsonality’ in new ways.” So, for the sequel, how do we feel about Peeps going toe-to-toe with Cadbury Cream Eggs, Godzilla vs. Kong-style, to establish Easter candy dominance once and for all? You’re right, we’re getting ahead of ourselves.