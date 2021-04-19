Adam Driver Is So Adam Driver in the Annette Trailer

Have you ever seen something so English-language, and yet so very French? The new film Annette might be the English-language debut from Holy Motors director Leos Carax, and yet it is pure, vibrant cinéma with an accent aigu. Today, the trailer officiel dropped for the operatic original drama, which will open the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 6. In it, Adam Driver stars as the world’s most serious “stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor,” taking his Kylo Ren brooding intensity to new extremes as he rides a motorcycle exclusively at nighttime. Marion Cotillard and her pixie cut play Ann, an opera singer he falls in love with. They eventually give birth to Annette, “a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny,” who honestly looks like she might be portrayed by an Annabelle-style marionette? On top of it all, did we mention the whole thing is a musical? With music by Sparks? Somebody crowd this movie with love.

