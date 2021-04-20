Annie Mac to Exit BBC Radio One After 17 Years

Legend Annie Mac. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for adidas Originals

Radio legend Annie Mac will be making her final broadcast on BBC Radio One on July 30, after 17 years. The Irish DJ and writer (legal last name MacManus) announced her departure in a letter Tuesday morning, as well on-air during Greg James’s Radio One Breakfast Show. “I have never not walked out of the studio feeling lighter and happier than when I walked in,” she wrote. “So why leave? I need to see my kids in the evenings now that they are both in school. I would like more time to write fiction and to create podcasts. I also love the idea of leaving the party (and make no mistake working at Radio One does feel like a party) with a huge smile on my face, when I’m still having the most fun I can have.” She added that she’ll come back to radio broadcasting “when the time is right.” “For now, though, I would like to say thank you,” she continued. In addition to presenting on weeknights, the 42-year-old already hosts her own podcast, Changes With Annie Mac, and her debut book, Mother Mother, was released in 2021.

It’s time to tell you, my listeners, that after 17 years, my last show on @BBCR1 will take place on 30 July 2021. pic.twitter.com/Uy5KU6nHSF — Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) April 20, 2021

Shortly after her announcement, Clara Amfo, host of mid-mornings and The Live Lounge on BBC Radio One, revealed that she’s been named the new host of their flagship music show, Future Sounds, which airs Monday through Thursday evenings. “I am beyond honoured and ready to start this exciting new chapter on Radio 1, I’m such a fan of this show, the artists that is has championed and to be receiving the baton from @anniemacmanus who I love and respect makes it extra special for me,” she wrote on Instagram. Danny Howard will take over Mac’s Friday show, Radio One’s Dance Party and Rickie Haywood-Williams, Melvin Odoom, and Charlie Hedges will be the new Live Lounge presenters. “To the brilliant motley crew of Radio One DJs from the past and present,” Annie Mac finished, “thank you for inspiring me.”